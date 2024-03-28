Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.96, to imply a decrease of -3.32% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The AAOI share’s 52-week high remains $24.75, putting it -77.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $536.06M, with an average of 1.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

After registering a -3.32% downside in the last session, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.22, dropping -3.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.52%, and -9.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.74%. Short interest in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw shorts transact 9.15 million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Optoelectronics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) shares are 43.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 107.14% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.00% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $43.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.03 million and $45.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.80% before jumping 25.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -74.26% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 77.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.00% annually.

AAOI Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s Major holders

Applied Optoelectronics Inc insiders hold 4.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.97% of the shares at 70.99% float percentage. In total, 67.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.27 million shares (or 3.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Portolan Capital Management, LLC with 1.21 million shares, or about 3.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.83 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.65 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 4.39 million.