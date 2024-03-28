Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $203.38, to imply a decrease of -2.22% or -$4.62 in intraday trading. The AMAT share’s 52-week high remains $214.91, putting it -5.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $109.00. The company has a valuation of $168.99B, with an average of 4.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

After registering a -2.22% downside in the latest session, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 211.72, dropping -2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.52%, and 2.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.49%. Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw shorts transact 12.93 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Materials Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares are 50.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -0.25% against -13.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.40% this quarter before jumping 1.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $6.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.07 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.34% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 2.71% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.97% annually.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Applied Materials Inc. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.50% of the shares at 85.76% float percentage. In total, 85.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 75.2 million shares (or 9.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 74.12 million shares, or about 8.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $15.17 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 26.25 million shares. This is just over 3.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.37 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.44 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 4.18 billion.