Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)’s traded shares stood at 5.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.41, to imply an increase of 0.38% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ACI share’s 52-week high remains $23.88, putting it -11.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.88. The company has a valuation of $12.33B, with an average of 3.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) trade information

After registering a 0.38% upside in the last session, Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.50, jumping 0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.00%, and 2.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.91%. Short interest in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) saw shorts transact 14.39 million shares and set a 3.64 days time to cover.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Albertsons Companies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) shares are -7.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.24% against 0.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -34.20% this quarter before falling -14.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $18.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.11 billion.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc has its next earnings report out between April 09 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Albertsons Companies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 2.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Albertsons Companies Inc insiders hold 14.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.63% of the shares at 86.56% float percentage. In total, 73.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 151.82 million shares (or 26.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.31 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 30.19 million shares, or about 5.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $658.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.75 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $212.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.31 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 159.5 million.