Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s traded shares stood at 2.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply an increase of 3.33% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The NAAS share’s 52-week high remains $12.78, putting it -930.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $103.91M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

After registering a 3.33% upside in the last session, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2800, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.08%, and -24.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.42%. Short interest in Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) saw shorts transact 1.87 million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

NAAS Dividends

Naas Technology Inc ADR has its next earnings report out on March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Naas Technology Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

Naas Technology Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.99% of the shares at 12.99% float percentage. In total, 12.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.46 million shares (or 2.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 74651.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.4 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.37 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9484.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 67620.0.