MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply an increase of 12.64% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The MNY share’s 52-week high remains $10.43, putting it -408.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $79.01M, with an average of 2.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) trade information

After registering a 12.64% upside in the last session, MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3700, jumping 12.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.74%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.19%. Short interest in MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

MNY Dividends

MoneyHero Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 30 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MoneyHero Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY)’s Major holders

MoneyHero Ltd insiders hold 64.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.72% of the shares at 16.01% float percentage. In total, 5.72% institutions holds shares in the company.