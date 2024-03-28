MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) Down Almost -15.82% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.38, to imply a decrease of -16.87% or -$5.15 in intraday trading. The MLKN share’s 52-week high remains $31.33, putting it -23.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.20. The company has a valuation of $1.85B, with an average of 1.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 812.94K shares over the past 3 months.

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) trade information

After registering a -16.87% downside in the latest session, MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.82, dropping -16.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.06%, and -15.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.87%. Short interest in MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) saw shorts transact 2.27 million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MillerKnoll Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) shares are 3.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.89% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.90% this quarter before jumping 8.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $961.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $928.5 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.57% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 12.16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

MLKN Dividends

MillerKnoll Inc has its next earnings report out on March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MillerKnoll Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.75, with the share yield ticking at 2.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN)’s Major holders

MillerKnoll Inc insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.88% of the shares at 92.73% float percentage. In total, 91.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 11.82 million shares (or 16.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $298.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8.76 million shares, or about 12.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $221.63 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.0 million shares. This is just over 6.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 million, or 4.31% of the shares, all valued at about 79.4 million.