MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ: MGOL): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply an increase of 20.70% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The MGOL share’s 52-week high remains $3.25, putting it -622.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $6.39M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 503.98K shares over the past 3 months.

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) trade information

After registering a 20.70% upside in the last session, MGO Global Inc (MGOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4650, jumping 20.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.35%, and 4.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.42%. Short interest in MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

MGOL Dividends

MGO Global Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MGO Global Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL)’s Major holders

MGO Global Inc insiders hold 53.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.95% of the shares at 2.03% float percentage. In total, 0.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cowen and Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 49602.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 38582.0 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86037.0