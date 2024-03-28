McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) Stock Has Gained 58.39% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.63, to imply an increase of 6.17% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The MUX share’s 52-week high remains $10.00, putting it -3.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.92. The company has a valuation of $457.33M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 579.68K shares over the past 3 months.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) trade information

After registering a 6.17% upside in the last session, McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.66, jumping 6.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.24%, and 58.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.56%. Short interest in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) saw shorts transact 0.89 million shares and set a 1.94 days time to cover.

McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing McEwen Mining Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) shares are 50.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -126.09% against 14.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $54.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $58.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46.14 million and $53.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.20% before jumping 9.50% in the following quarter.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. McEwen Mining Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

McEwen Mining Inc insiders hold 16.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.04% of the shares at 25.28% float percentage. In total, 21.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 4.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 1.02 million shares, or about 2.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.34 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 1.81 million shares. This is just over 3.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 6.49 million.