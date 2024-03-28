Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) Has Fallen -67.26% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s traded shares stood at 6.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.26, to imply an increase of 15.90% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The MTTR share’s 52-week high remains $3.78, putting it -67.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.74. The company has a valuation of $702.66M, with an average of 3.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

After registering a 15.90% upside in the latest session, Matterport Inc (MTTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3400, jumping 15.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.58%, and 6.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.99%. Short interest in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) saw shorts transact 7.16 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Matterport Inc (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Matterport Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Matterport Inc (MTTR) shares are 4.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.09% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.10% this quarter before jumping 57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $40.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.78 million.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Matterport Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Matterport Inc insiders hold 1.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.27% of the shares at 47.21% float percentage. In total, 46.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 23.89 million shares (or 7.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.8 million shares, or about 7.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $53.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Matterport Inc (MTTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.85 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.4 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 14.37 million.