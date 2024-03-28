Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) Is Up 0.39% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.12, to imply an increase of 4.49% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The LAAC share’s 52-week high remains $9.39, putting it -83.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.84. The company has a valuation of $823.30M, with an average of 2.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

After registering a 4.49% upside in the last session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.79, jumping 4.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.39%, and 23.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.99%. Short interest in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) saw shorts transact 11.16 million shares and set a 6.07 days time to cover.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) shares are -26.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 94.44% against 14.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 225.00% this quarter before falling -56.20% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $18.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.4 million.

LAAC Dividends

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp insiders hold 14.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.03% of the shares at 37.36% float percentage. In total, 32.03% institutions holds shares in the company.