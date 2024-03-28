Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) Dropped -21.66 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.93, to imply a decrease of -2.33% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The KC share’s 52-week high remains $10.13, putting it -245.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.34. The company has a valuation of $691.89M, with an average of 2.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

After registering a -2.33% downside in the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.84, dropping -2.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.66%, and -9.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.49%. Short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC) saw shorts transact 6.54 million shares and set a 6.86 days time to cover.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) shares are -38.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.16% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.00% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $249.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $258.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $259.35 million and $272.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.90% before dropping -4.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.55% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 52.43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.60% annually.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between May 21 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.85% of the shares at 17.85% float percentage. In total, 17.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.04 million shares (or 8.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $134.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 3.89 million shares, or about 1.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $23.73 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 2.94 million shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 10.12 million.