KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -0.82% Year-To-Date

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.15, to imply an increase of 9.76% or $1.08 in intraday trading. The KALV share’s 52-week high remains $16.88, putting it -38.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.60. The company has a valuation of $512.61M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 791.01K shares over the past 3 months.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

After registering a 9.76% upside in the latest session, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.29, jumping 9.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -9.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.82%. Short interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) saw shorts transact 4.92 million shares and set a 4.25 days time to cover.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) shares are 23.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.41% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.80% this quarter before jumping 12.20% for the next one.

KALV Dividends

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out on March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Major holders

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 1.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.69% of the shares at 94.77% float percentage. In total, 93.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VR Adviser, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 4.09 million shares (or 9.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. with 3.62 million shares, or about 8.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $44.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.75 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 9.26 million.