It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) At $51.56.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s traded shares stood at 3.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.56, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The BNS share’s 52-week high remains $51.80, putting it -0.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.79. The company has a valuation of $63.01B, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the latest session, Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.54, jumping 0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.10%, and 7.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.89%. Short interest in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) saw shorts transact 25.55 million shares and set a 12.14 days time to cover.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank Of Nova Scotia share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares are 13.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.03% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.60% this quarter before falling -4.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.2 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.16% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 0.28% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.30% annually.

BNS Dividends

Bank Of Nova Scotia has its next earnings report out between May 22 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank Of Nova Scotia has a forward dividend ratio of 3.14, with the share yield ticking at 6.10% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s Major holders

Bank Of Nova Scotia insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.52% of the shares at 49.53% float percentage. In total, 49.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 102.46 million shares (or 8.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 71.98 million shares, or about 5.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.72 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 16.16 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $835.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.8 million, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 507.03 million.