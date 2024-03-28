Is Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply an increase of 2.68% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GRRR share’s 52-week high remains $12.24, putting it -1510.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $52.37M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

After registering a 2.68% upside in the latest session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7950, jumping 2.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.31%, and -12.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.88%. Short interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw shorts transact 1.48 million shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gorilla Technology Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) shares are -10.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.15% against 17.50%.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gorilla Technology Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Gorilla Technology Group Inc insiders hold 35.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.68% of the shares at 22.93% float percentage. In total, 14.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 0.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.17 million shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 41258.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31372.0