Is Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) Expensive At $1.71? Check These Facts.

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.71, to imply a decrease of -6.56% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The GGR share’s 52-week high remains $4.19, putting it -145.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $417.56M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 236.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) trade information

After registering a -6.56% downside in the last session, Gogoro Inc (GGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0000, dropping -6.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.01%, and 8.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.72%. Short interest in Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR) saw shorts transact 2.4 million shares and set a 12.01 days time to cover.

Gogoro Inc (GGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gogoro Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gogoro Inc (GGR) shares are -32.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.15% against 18.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $400.7 million.

GGR Dividends

Gogoro Inc has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gogoro Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ:GGR)’s Major holders

Gogoro Inc insiders hold 34.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.19% of the shares at 19.98% float percentage. In total, 13.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Generation Investment Management LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 3.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 7.5 million shares, or about 3.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $25.88 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gogoro Inc (GGR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.64 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 3.35 million.