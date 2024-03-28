iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) Drops -17.42% YTD: What’s Next?

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares stood at 5.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.03, to imply a decrease of -0.25% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IQ share’s 52-week high remains $7.44, putting it -84.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.06. The company has a valuation of $2.12B, with an average of 5.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside in the last session, iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.22, dropping -0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.12%, and 9.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.42%. Short interest in iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) saw shorts transact 46.47 million shares and set a 5.33 days time to cover.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iQIYI Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) shares are -16.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.63% against 23.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.14 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.17 billion and $1.07 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.00% before jumping 6.70% in the following quarter.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between May 14 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iQIYI Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.11% of the shares at 60.11% float percentage. In total, 60.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.22 million shares (or 4.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $225.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.8 million shares, or about 2.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $105.75 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 15.19 million shares. This is just over 1.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.04 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 38.27 million.