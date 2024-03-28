Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -16.52% Year-To-Date

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI)’s traded shares stood at 2.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.77, to imply an increase of 5.95% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The INDI share’s 52-week high remains $10.85, putting it -60.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.67. The company has a valuation of $1.24B, with an average of 2.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

After registering a 5.95% upside in the last session, Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.10, jumping 5.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.68%, and 8.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.52%. Short interest in Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) saw shorts transact 21.09 million shares and set a 7.96 days time to cover.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Indie Semiconductor Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) shares are 11.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.24% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $56.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.72 million.

INDI Dividends

Indie Semiconductor Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Indie Semiconductor Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

Indie Semiconductor Inc insiders hold 13.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.38% of the shares at 89.69% float percentage. In total, 77.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.85 million shares (or 6.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8.26 million shares, or about 5.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $77.69 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF holds roughly 4.26 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.7 million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about 34.81 million.