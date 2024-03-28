How Much Is Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply an increase of 0.48% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The NCPL share’s 52-week high remains $2.73, putting it -2000.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $2.52M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 518.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

After registering a 0.48% upside in the latest session, Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1296, jumping 0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.95%, and -6.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.76%. Short interest in Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

NCPL Dividends

Netcapital Inc has its next earnings report out on March 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Netcapital Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders

Netcapital Inc insiders hold 9.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.67% of the shares at 20.64% float percentage. In total, 18.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 1.18 million shares (or 40.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 0.86 million shares, or about 29.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Netcapital Inc (NCPL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 52818.0 shares. This is just over 1.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6639.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45165.0, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about 5677.0.