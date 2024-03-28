Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST): Can A Stock Be 16.06% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.83, to imply a decrease of -2.30% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The HNST share’s 52-week high remains $4.89, putting it -27.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $367.26M, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 989.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

After registering a -2.30% downside in the last session, Honest Company Inc (HNST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.48, dropping -2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.88%, and 7.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.06%. Short interest in Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) saw shorts transact 1.47 million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Honest Company Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Honest Company Inc (HNST) shares are 196.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.10% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 64.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $83.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86.73 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.76% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 60.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.40% annually.

HNST Dividends

Honest Company Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Honest Company Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Honest Company Inc insiders hold 15.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.74% of the shares at 62.11% float percentage. In total, 52.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.47 million shares (or 11.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Portolan Capital Management, LLC with 5.83 million shares, or about 6.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.79 million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Meridian Contrarian Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Honest Company Inc (HNST) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2.79 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 4.61 million.