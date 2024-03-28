Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) Is Down -3.48% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $381.45, to imply a decrease of -1.15% or -$4.44 in intraday trading. The HD share’s 52-week high remains $396.87, putting it -4.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $274.26. The company has a valuation of $378.02B, with an average of 3.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) trade information

After registering a -1.15% downside in the latest session, Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 396.42, dropping -1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.48%, and 1.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.07%. Short interest in Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) saw shorts transact 10.41 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Home Depot, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Home Depot, Inc. (HD) shares are 26.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.85% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.40% this quarter before falling -8.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $33.85 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.25 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.21% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 1.54% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.50% annually.

HD Dividends

Home Depot, Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Home Depot, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 8.52, with the share yield ticking at 2.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s Major holders

Home Depot, Inc. insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.54% of the shares at 72.60% float percentage. In total, 72.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 94.47 million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.1 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 71.13 million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $27.18 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Home Depot, Inc. (HD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.22 million shares. This is just over 3.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.93 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.43 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 9.34 billion.