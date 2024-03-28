Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) Is Worth A Gamble At $8.53

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s traded shares stood at 5.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.53, to imply an increase of 1.43% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The HLN share’s 52-week high remains $9.05, putting it -6.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.70. The company has a valuation of $39.39B, with an average of 13.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

After registering a 1.43% upside in the last session, Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.53, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.52%, and 3.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.65%. Short interest in Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) saw shorts transact 16.06 million shares and set a 4.17 days time to cover.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Haleon plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Haleon plc ADR (HLN) shares are 5.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.86% against 17.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.69 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.52 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.77 billion and $3.48 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.10% before jumping 1.30% in the following quarter.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Haleon plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.15, with the share yield ticking at 1.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Haleon plc ADR insiders hold 4.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.74% of the shares at 9.13% float percentage. In total, 8.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 110.63 million shares (or 2.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $927.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 44.14 million shares, or about 0.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $369.89 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Haleon plc ADR (HLN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 76.68 million shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $642.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.07 million, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 76.0 million.