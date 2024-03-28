H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) Gains 15.42% YTD: What’s Next?

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.60, to imply a decrease of -0.14% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The HTHT share’s 52-week high remains $50.43, putting it -30.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.20. The company has a valuation of $12.30B, with an average of 1.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside in the latest session, H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.20, dropping -0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.69%, and 2.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.42%. Short interest in H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw shorts transact 8.79 million shares and set a 3.43 days time to cover.

H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing H World Group Limited ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) shares are 1.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.04% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -48.90% this quarter before jumping 21.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $704.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $838.59 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.65% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 6.95% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.05% annually.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited ADR has its next earnings report out between May 27 and May 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. H World Group Limited ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 1.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

H World Group Limited ADR insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.40% of the shares at 49.90% float percentage. In total, 49.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 29.23 million shares (or 8.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 16.39 million shares, or about 5.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $634.29 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 25.61 million shares. This is just over 7.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $991.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.89 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 111.88 million.