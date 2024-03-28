Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV): Is This The Time To Buy?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.83, to imply an increase of 3.37% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The SUPV share’s 52-week high remains $6.21, putting it -6.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $460.57M, with an average of 1.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

After registering a 3.37% upside in the last session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.21, jumping 3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.82%, and 39.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.60%. Short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) shares are 159.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.16% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 400.00% this quarter before falling -70.00% for the next one.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR insiders hold 20.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.72% of the shares at 10.97% float percentage. In total, 8.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Long Focus Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.47 million shares (or 1.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 0.38 million shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.17 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 0.36 million.