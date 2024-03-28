Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) Up 26.53% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.86, to imply a decrease of -6.53% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The GROY share’s 52-week high remains $2.48, putting it -33.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $271.04M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 592.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) trade information

After registering a -6.53% downside in the latest session, Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0100, dropping -6.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.62%, and 11.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.53%. Short interest in Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY) saw shorts transact 2.08 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp has its next earnings report out on March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Royalty Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 1.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

Gold Royalty Corp insiders hold 29.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.84% of the shares at 12.56% float percentage. In total, 8.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 5.9 million shares (or 4.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 2.5 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.67 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 5.28 million shares. This is just over 3.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45025.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 83971.0.