General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Has Gained 6.94% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s traded shares stood at 5.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $69.66, to imply an increase of 1.93% or $1.32 in intraday trading. The GIS share’s 52-week high remains $90.89, putting it -30.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.33. The company has a valuation of $39.33B, with an average of 6.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

After registering a 1.93% upside in the last session, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.76, jumping 1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and 8.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.94%. Short interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw shorts transact 13.83 million shares and set a 3.62 days time to cover.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Mills, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. General Mills, Inc. (GIS) shares are 6.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.88% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.70% this quarter before jumping 5.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.92 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.46% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 4.66% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.37% annually.

GIS Dividends

General Mills, Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 26 and July 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Mills, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.31, with the share yield ticking at 3.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

General Mills, Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.22% of the shares at 79.39% float percentage. In total, 79.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 54.71 million shares (or 9.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 52.05 million shares, or about 8.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.99 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Mills, Inc. (GIS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.33 million shares. This is just over 3.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.9 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 1.08 billion.