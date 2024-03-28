First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -2.70% Year-To-Date

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $167.62, to imply an increase of 0.10% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The FSLR share’s 52-week high remains $232.00, putting it -38.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $129.21. The company has a valuation of $17.91B, with an average of 1.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

After registering a 0.10% upside in the latest session, First Solar Inc (FSLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 173.02, jumping 0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.79%, and 12.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.70%. Short interest in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw shorts transact 4.78 million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

First Solar Inc (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Solar Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Solar Inc (FSLR) shares are 5.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.55% against 8.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 437.50% this quarter before jumping 101.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $805.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.12 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $548.29 million and $810.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.90% before jumping 38.10% in the following quarter.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Solar Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

First Solar Inc insiders hold 5.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.12% of the shares at 97.71% float percentage. In total, 92.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 12.57 million shares (or 11.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 12.15 million shares, or about 11.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.04 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Solar Inc (FSLR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.18 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $533.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.61 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 437.3 million.