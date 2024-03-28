Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) Stock Gained 25.16% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.48, to imply an increase of 5.38% or $3.6 in intraday trading. The EXAS share’s 52-week high remains $100.77, putting it -42.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.05. The company has a valuation of $12.79B, with an average of 2.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

After registering a 5.38% upside in the latest session, Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.52, jumping 5.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.68%, and 25.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.73%. Short interest in Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw shorts transact 6.52 million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exact Sciences Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) shares are 4.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.89% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.50% this quarter before jumping 51.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $628.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $700.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $602.45 million and $622.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.40% before jumping 12.60% in the following quarter.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exact Sciences Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Exact Sciences Corp. insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.47% of the shares at 90.39% float percentage. In total, 89.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 17.56 million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 16.69 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.17 billion.

We also have JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 7.31 million shares. This is just over 4.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $511.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.67 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 396.83 million.