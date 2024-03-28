Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE: EC) Have Dipped -1.86% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.70, to imply an increase of 3.26% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The EC share’s 52-week high remains $12.96, putting it -10.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.35. The company has a valuation of $24.05B, with an average of 1.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) trade information

After registering a 3.26% upside in the latest session, Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.69, jumping 3.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.33%, and -0.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.86%. Short interest in Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) saw shorts transact 8.15 million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ecopetrol SA ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) shares are 2.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.74% against -28.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.80% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $8.78 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.46 billion and $8.64 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.90% before jumping 4.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.43% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -4.58% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.50% annually.

EC Dividends

Ecopetrol SA ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ecopetrol SA ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 2.28, with the share yield ticking at 19.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

Ecopetrol SA ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.81% of the shares at 1.81% float percentage. In total, 1.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 12.19 million shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.27 million shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $38.41 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 5.65 million shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 million, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 12.7 million.