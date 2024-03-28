Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Recovered 27.78% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -61.44% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 2.72% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The DPRO share’s 52-week high remains $1.80, putting it -900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $11.89M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 987.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

After registering a 2.72% upside in the last session, Draganfly Inc (DPRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1877, jumping 2.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.93%, and 10.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.44%. Short interest in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) saw shorts transact 1.16 million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Draganfly Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Draganfly Inc (DPRO) shares are -77.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.84% against 5.80%.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Draganfly Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Draganfly Inc insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.96% of the shares at 9.10% float percentage. In total, 8.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 1.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $79207.0.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Draganfly Inc (DPRO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund holds roughly 0.5 million shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18003.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 15122.0.