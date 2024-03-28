Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 29.96% Year-To-Date

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s traded shares stood at 5.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.15. The CRBG share’s 52-week high remains $28.86, putting it -2.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.39. The company has a valuation of $17.50B, with an average of 6.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.86. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.38%, and 13.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.96%. Short interest in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) saw shorts transact 8.01 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corebridge Financial Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares are 52.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.22% against 14.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.50% this quarter before jumping 17.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.87 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.36 billion and $5.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.20% before jumping 0.50% in the following quarter.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corebridge Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 3.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Corebridge Financial Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.39% of the shares at 101.63% float percentage. In total, 101.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 62.65 million shares (or 9.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 28.91 million shares, or about 4.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $510.55 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 26.57 million shares. This is just over 4.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $469.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.05 million, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 89.14 million.