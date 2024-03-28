Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) Surging 38.99% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.09, to imply a decrease of -1.59% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SID share’s 52-week high remains $4.03, putting it -30.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $4.10B, with an average of 2.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) trade information

After registering a -1.59% downside in the latest session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.20, dropping -1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.92%, and -9.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.37%. Short interest in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) saw shorts transact 2.79 million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) shares are 38.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 383.33% against -10.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 171.40% this quarter before jumping 266.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 3.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.01% of the shares at 3.01% float percentage. In total, 3.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 6.5 million shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 5.24 million shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $16.31 million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 2.82 million shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.55 million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 7.94 million.