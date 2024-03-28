Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply an increase of 9.80% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CTXR share’s 52-week high remains $1.71, putting it -90.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $143.96M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 664.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

After registering a 9.80% upside in the latest session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8894, jumping 9.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.60%, and 15.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.62%. Short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw shorts transact 12.18 million shares and set a 20.62 days time to cover.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) shares are 30.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.60% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $14.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.43 million.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 7.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.03% of the shares at 18.46% float percentage. In total, 17.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 8.46 million shares (or 45.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 6.9 million shares, or about 37.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.13 million shares. This is just over 22.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.99 million, or 16.14% of the shares, all valued at about 2.73 million.