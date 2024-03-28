Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH)’s -7.98-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares stood at 6.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $83.43, to imply a decrease of -8.54% or -$7.79 in intraday trading. The CELH share’s 52-week high remains $99.62, putting it -19.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.08. The company has a valuation of $19.42B, with an average of 3.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

After registering a -8.54% downside in the last session, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 95.63, dropping -8.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.98%, and 23.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.03%. Short interest in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) saw shorts transact 38.53 million shares and set a 7.52 days time to cover.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celsius Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) shares are 49.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.56% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.20% this quarter before jumping 58.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $392.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $464.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $218.81 million and $325.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 79.20% before jumping 42.50% in the following quarter.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Celsius Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc insiders hold 54.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.28% of the shares at 140.57% float percentage. In total, 63.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.53 million shares (or 14.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.08 million shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $609.37 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 3.29 million shares. This is just over 5.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $475.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 264.1 million.