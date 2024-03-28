Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $148.23, to imply an increase of 2.57% or $3.72 in intraday trading. The COF share’s 52-week high remains $144.57, putting it 2.47% up since that peak but still an impressive 43.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $83.93. The company has a valuation of $56.36B, with an average of 2.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) trade information

After registering a 2.57% upside in the latest session, Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 147.68, jumping 2.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.53%, and 7.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.05%. Short interest in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) saw shorts transact 11.94 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Capital One Financial Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) shares are 55.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.38% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.20% this quarter before falling -0.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $9.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.47 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.9 billion and $9.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.90% before jumping 3.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.22% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 10.29% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.97% annually.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corp. has its next earnings report out on April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Capital One Financial Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.62% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Capital One Financial Corp. insiders hold 4.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.68% of the shares at 91.65% float percentage. In total, 87.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 30.67 million shares (or 8.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.56 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 25.22 million shares, or about 6.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.75 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 16.99 million shares. This is just over 4.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.53 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.35 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 1.69 billion.