British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) Gain Of 2.79 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.56, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The BTI share’s 52-week high remains $37.65, putting it -23.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.35. The company has a valuation of $68.12B, with an average of 6.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the latest session, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.61, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.36%, and 2.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.34%. Short interest in British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) saw shorts transact 5.21 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing British American Tobacco Plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) shares are -4.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.28% against 1.80%.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco Plc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. British American Tobacco Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 2.92, with the share yield ticking at 9.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

British American Tobacco Plc ADR insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.51% of the shares at 6.53% float percentage. In total, 6.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 21.59 million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $658.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.49 million shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $533.68 million.

We also have American Mutual Fund Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, American Mutual Fund Inc holds roughly 16.16 million shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $493.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.59 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 292.61 million.