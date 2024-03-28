Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) Have Declined -14.12% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.63, to imply a decrease of -9.79% or -$4.95 in intraday trading. The BRZE share’s 52-week high remains $61.53, putting it -34.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.76. The company has a valuation of $4.53B, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 716.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

After registering a -9.79% downside in the latest session, Braze Inc (BRZE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.74, dropping -9.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.82%, and -18.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.12%. Short interest in Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) saw shorts transact 4.21 million shares and set a 5.54 days time to cover.

Braze Inc (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Braze Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Braze Inc (BRZE) shares are -1.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.00% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.50% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $127.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $139.84 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -39.33% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 72.12% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc has its next earnings report out between June 06 and June 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Braze Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Braze Inc insiders hold 8.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.45% of the shares at 99.63% float percentage. In total, 91.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 5.75 million shares (or 8.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $263.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 4.97 million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $227.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Braze Inc (BRZE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.71 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.37 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 62.71 million.