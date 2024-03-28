Boom Or Bust: Where Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Stock Headed Next?

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s traded shares stood at 4.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.92, to imply an increase of 6.98% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The JWN share’s 52-week high remains $23.53, putting it -18.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.88. The company has a valuation of $3.25B, with an average of 5.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

After registering a 6.98% upside in the last session, Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.25, jumping 6.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.79%, and -8.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.97%. Short interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw shorts transact 16.6 million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nordstrom, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) shares are 40.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.62% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -228.60% this quarter before falling -23.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $3.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.81 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.38% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -12.86% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.80% annually.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 29 and June 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nordstrom, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 3.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Nordstrom, Inc. insiders hold 39.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.63% of the shares at 90.07% float percentage. In total, 54.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.76 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $322.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.18 million shares, or about 6.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $208.48 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 3.03 million shares. This is just over 1.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.98 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 61.01 million.