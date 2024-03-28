Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR At $1.68: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s traded shares stood at 62.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.68, to imply an increase of 95.58% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The BDRX share’s 52-week high remains $66.00, putting it -3828.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $0.40M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 619.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

After registering a 95.58% upside in the latest session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0000, jumping 95.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 58.58%, and 27.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.31%. Short interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) shares are -68.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 99.98% against 12.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $240k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $370k.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR insiders hold 16.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.32% of the shares at 37.57% float percentage. In total, 31.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boothbay Fund Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 44593.0 shares (or 18.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71794.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 11700.0 shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $18837.0.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1957.0 shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3150.0