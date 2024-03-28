Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.78, to imply an increase of 6.06% or $1.93 in intraday trading. The TBBK share’s 52-week high remains $47.11, putting it -39.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.97. The company has a valuation of $1.78B, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 627.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) trade information

After registering a 6.06% upside in the last session, Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.33, jumping 6.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.51%, and -24.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.40%. Short interest in Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw shorts transact 3.82 million shares and set a 8.74 days time to cover.

Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bancorp Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) shares are -0.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.76% against -7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.50% this quarter before jumping 20.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $105.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $105.99 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.59% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 20.79% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

TBBK Dividends

Bancorp Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bancorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s Major holders

Bancorp Inc. insiders hold 4.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.47% of the shares at 104.84% float percentage. In total, 100.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.63 million shares (or 14.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $249.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.72 million shares, or about 8.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $154.17 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.66 million shares. This is just over 6.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 million, or 3.37% of the shares, all valued at about 59.79 million.