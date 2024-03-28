Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $105.80, to imply an increase of 0.77% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The BIDU share’s 52-week high remains $160.53, putting it -51.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $96.58. The company has a valuation of $30.90B, with an average of 3.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

After registering a 0.77% upside in the latest session, Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 107.33, jumping 0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.03%, and 2.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.16%. Short interest in Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw shorts transact 6.05 million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baidu Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) shares are -19.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.70% against 20.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.30% this quarter before falling -6.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $4.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.36 billion and $4.64 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.20% before jumping 8.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.12% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -1.83% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.30% annually.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between May 14 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baidu Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Baidu Inc ADR insiders hold 0.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.65% of the shares at 24.76% float percentage. In total, 24.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 9.28 million shares (or 3.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $984.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.94 million shares, or about 1.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $417.39 million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 5.35 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $567.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.35 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 249.04 million.