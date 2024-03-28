At Current Prices, Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Worth A Patient Look?

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.45, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The PAA share’s 52-week high remains $17.42, putting it 0.17% up since that peak but still an impressive 31.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.88. The company has a valuation of $12.24B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the latest session, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.51, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.49%, and 6.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.21%. Short interest in Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) saw shorts transact 11.17 million shares and set a 4.28 days time to cover.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plains All American Pipeline LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) shares are 14.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.68% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.40% this quarter before jumping 8.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $13.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.09 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -12.41% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -5.95% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.70% annually.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline LP has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plains All American Pipeline LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 6.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Plains All American Pipeline LP insiders hold 34.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.99% of the shares at 63.63% float percentage. In total, 41.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 60.73 million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 30.01 million shares, or about 4.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $523.94 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 68.87 million shares. This is just over 9.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.23 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 335.82 million.