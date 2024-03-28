At $3.44 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Is Worth A Gamble

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.44, to imply an increase of 1.62% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The AMBP share’s 52-week high remains $4.29, putting it -24.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.57. The company has a valuation of $2.06B, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

After registering a 1.62% upside in the latest session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.49, jumping 1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.72%, and 5.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.29%. Short interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw shorts transact 3.96 million shares and set a 3.33 days time to cover.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) shares are 8.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 800.00% against 11.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.29 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.13 billion and $1.25 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.50% before jumping 2.80% in the following quarter.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has its next earnings report out on April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 11.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. insiders hold 76.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.72% of the shares at 73.98% float percentage. In total, 17.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 10.15 million shares (or 1.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 6.26 million shares, or about 1.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $21.51 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 5.01 million shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 4.5 million.