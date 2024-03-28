At $18.21 Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) Is Worth A Gamble

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.21, to imply an increase of 9.37% or $1.56 in intraday trading. The RCUS share’s 52-week high remains $25.47, putting it -39.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.95. The company has a valuation of $1.65B, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 873.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

After registering a 9.37% upside in the last session, Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.54, jumping 9.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.12%, and -9.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.66%. Short interest in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) saw shorts transact 7.68 million shares and set a 6.94 days time to cover.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) shares are -5.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.49% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.80% this quarter before jumping 44.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $35.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25 million and $30.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.20% before dropping -2.00% in the following quarter.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Arcus Biosciences Inc insiders hold 41.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.80% of the shares at 101.66% float percentage. In total, 59.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.47 million shares (or 12.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $192.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.56 million shares, or about 6.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $92.57 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.62 million shares. This is just over 4.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.19 million, or 4.29% of the shares, all valued at about 65.46 million.