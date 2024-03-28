ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Spiked 14.48% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.96, to imply a decrease of -0.40% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SPRY share’s 52-week high remains $10.15, putting it -1.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.55. The company has a valuation of $961.14M, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 592.76K shares over the past 3 months.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

After registering a -0.40% downside in the last session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.20, dropping -0.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.48%, and 12.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.75%. Short interest in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) saw shorts transact 4.61 million shares and set a 7.64 days time to cover.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) shares are 165.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.05% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.30% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18,366.70% compared to the previous financial year.

SPRY Dividends

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 27.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.09% of the shares at 93.99% float percentage. In total, 68.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.08 million shares (or 11.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 8.74 million shares, or about 9.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $58.56 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.3 million shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 7.6 million.