Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) -26.53% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.23, to imply a decrease of -1.22% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The ABR share’s 52-week high remains $16.74, putting it -26.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.22. The company has a valuation of $2.49B, with an average of 3.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) trade information

After registering a -1.22% downside in the latest session, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.43, dropping -1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.59%, and 0.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.87%. Short interest in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) saw shorts transact 68.95 million shares and set a 13.89 days time to cover.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arbor Realty Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) shares are -8.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.11% against -7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.60% this quarter before falling -24.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $90.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $108.57 million and $99.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.30% before dropping -7.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.18% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -25.04% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

ABR Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.43, with the share yield ticking at 3.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s Major holders

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. insiders hold 2.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.86% of the shares at 68.59% float percentage. In total, 66.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 25.85 million shares (or 13.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $341.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 18.88 million shares, or about 10.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $249.42 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 9.86 million shares. This is just over 5.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $130.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.83 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 63.86 million.