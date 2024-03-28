Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR)’s 7.61-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares stood at 5.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.72, to imply an increase of 5.12% or $1.4 in intraday trading. The AR share’s 52-week high remains $30.90, putting it -7.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.91. The company has a valuation of $8.72B, with an average of 3.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) trade information

After registering a 5.12% upside in the last session, Antero Resources Corp (AR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.74, jumping 5.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.61%, and 13.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.63%. Short interest in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw shorts transact 17.31 million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Resources Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Antero Resources Corp (AR) shares are 18.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.82% against -2.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -86.00% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.41 billion and $953.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -22.90% before jumping 6.60% in the following quarter.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corp has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antero Resources Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corp insiders hold 6.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.86% of the shares at 90.86% float percentage. In total, 84.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.02 million shares (or 14.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 27.41 million shares, or about 9.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $631.18 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Resources Corp (AR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 8.83 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $224.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.54 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 196.72 million.