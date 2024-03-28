Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $115.36, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The APH share’s 52-week high remains $119.59, putting it -3.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $72.00. The company has a valuation of $69.20B, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the latest session, Amphenol Corp. (APH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 119.59, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.83%, and 6.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.38%. Short interest in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) saw shorts transact 7.18 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Amphenol Corp. (APH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amphenol Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amphenol Corp. (APH) shares are 40.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.97% against 8.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.80% this quarter before jumping 9.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $3.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.97 billion and $3.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.10% before jumping 6.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.05% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 9.68% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.40% annually.

APH Dividends

Amphenol Corp. has its next earnings report out on April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amphenol Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.86, with the share yield ticking at 0.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH)’s Major holders

Amphenol Corp. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.63% of the shares at 99.20% float percentage. In total, 98.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 73.14 million shares (or 12.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 55.89 million shares, or about 9.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.45 billion.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amphenol Corp. (APH) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 21.14 million shares. This is just over 3.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.44 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.76 million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about 2.17 billion.