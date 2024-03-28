Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN) Surged 5.23% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.89, to imply an increase of 2.68% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AMRN share’s 52-week high remains $1.58, putting it -77.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $363.52M, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

After registering a 2.68% upside in the last session, Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9199, jumping 2.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.87%, and -34.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.21%. Short interest in Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw shorts transact 16.99 million shares and set a 9.45 days time to cover.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amarin Corp ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) shares are 5.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -566.67% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $57.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.57 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.93% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 6.67% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.90% annually.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amarin Corp ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.