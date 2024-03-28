Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s traded shares stood at 5.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.80, to imply an increase of 2.91% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The ATEC share’s 52-week high remains $19.14, putting it -38.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.66. The company has a valuation of $1.90B, with an average of 2.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

After registering a 2.91% upside in the last session, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.20, jumping 2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.15%, and -10.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.67%. Short interest in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) saw shorts transact 11.3 million shares and set a 7.17 days time to cover.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alphatec Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) shares are 10.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.57% against 13.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.50% this quarter before jumping 32.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $134.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $144.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $109.11 million and $116.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.80% before jumping 23.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.07% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 16.32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

Alphatec Holdings Inc insiders hold 34.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.10% of the shares at 102.84% float percentage. In total, 67.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.55 million shares (or 4.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.54 million shares, or about 3.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $81.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.59 million shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about 36.73 million.