AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ALVR share’s 52-week high remains $6.12, putting it -705.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $86.86M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

After registering a 1.53% upside in the last session, AlloVir Inc (ALVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000, jumping 1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.17%, and 3.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.02%. Short interest in AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw shorts transact 5.93 million shares and set a 6.47 days time to cover.

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AlloVir Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AlloVir Inc (ALVR) shares are -66.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.32% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.20% this quarter before jumping 83.30% for the next one.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AlloVir Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

AlloVir Inc insiders hold 48.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.26% of the shares at 90.62% float percentage. In total, 46.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.52 million shares (or 8.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors LP with 6.64 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $22.59 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AlloVir Inc (ALVR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.7 million shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.46 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 8.35 million.